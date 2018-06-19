Man shot, killed in Sabine Parish

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed while visiting friends Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Apollo Apartments in Many.

A man identified as 23-year-old Lynnquithis Lee January, from Lake Charles, LA, was sitting at the bottom of a staircase in the breezeway of building D when someone approached him from behind and started shooting, according to the Sabine Parish assistant coroner Ron Rivers.

January was reportedly shot multiple times in the face and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered to determine how many times January was shot.

The unknown gunman took off after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

