Man found dead in woods near south Shreveport's Cargill Park

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in woods near Lotus Lane at Frostwood Drive in south Shreveport. (Source: Google Maps)

A man has been found dead in south Shreveport.

Now police are investigating how he died.

The discovery was made just before 12:30 p.m. Monday in woods near Lotus Lane at Frostwood Drive, Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

That's north of Meriwether Road and south of Cargill Park.

Officers described the body as being "... in what was reportedly an advanced state of decomposition," Willhite said.

There were no immediate signs of trauma.

The Caddo coroner's office has taken possession of the remains.

An autopsy is scheduled to help identify the man and help determine how he died.

Meantime, homicide and crime scene investigators combed the area for evidence and interviewed people in nearby neighborhoods.

