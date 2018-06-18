BAFB 2BW under new command

More than 500 airmen and community leaders filled a hanger at Barksdale Air Force Base Monday to witness the ceremonial change of command for the 2nd Bomb Wing.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership from outgoing commander, Col. Ty Neuman to incoming commander, Col. Michael Miller.

Col. Miller and his family are no strangers to the area, having lived in Benton for the past year.

“I’ve been here for a year, my wife (Monica) and I have a place up in Benton that we’re in the process of moving out of because I have to live on base,” said Miller, “Just the year that we’ve spent in the community has been awesome. My children are now grounded in Louisiana, they know how to eat crawfish and they’re having a big shrimp boil tonight so they love it here and we just feel at home. We absolutely love it here.”

Col. Miller’s focus is much like Col. Neuman’s approach, with focus on mission, airmen and families.

“Number one getting the mission done. Number two, the airmen, because of the airmen that actually get the mission done and without the airmen nothing gets done; and then the family. We absolutely have to take care of the families. The families are what we retain in the Air Force, they’re the ones that drive service members to go beyond their initial commitment in the service, and when you grow those airmen and retain those families, next thing you know you have experienced airmen who are there to lead and experienced airmen and the cycle continues.”

Before saluting his wing one last time as their commander, Col. Neuman delivered a heartfelt speech to his airmen, community members and family, all of which he credited for the wing’s success over the last two years.

Neuman’s next assignment is at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where he will be the director of the Commander’s Action Group at U.S. Strategic Command.

