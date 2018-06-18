Caught on camera: Woman loses her cool at ice cream shop

A cake cover rocks on the floor as a woman picks up and throws a napkin dispenser at Cold Stone Creamery in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Facebook)

A woman got hot under the collar at a place where people go to cool off.

The tantrum Sunday afternoon at an ice cream shop was caught on video that now is trending on social media.

Texarkana, Texas, police described it as "a large disturbance."

The video shows a woman pulling desserts out of a freezer and sweeping a cake off a counter and onto the floor at Cold Stone Creamery in Texarkana, Texas.

"She apparently got upset when employees wouldn't give her the refund that she believed she was owed," authorities say in a Facebook post. "Instead of handling it like an adult, she started breaking things inside the store and threw several of the pre-made cakes that were in the freezer.

On the video, a woman also can be seen grabbing and tossing a napkin holder and other items within reach before leaving the business in Texarkana Pavilion in the 4200 block of St. Michael Drive.

Police arrested Tkeshon Sharakeyon Trotter as she tried to leave the area.

Now the 22-year-old Texarkana, Texas, woman is free on $3,000 bond after having been booked into Bi-State Jail on a charge of criminal mischief.

All told, police say there was about $400 worth of damage to the ice cream shop.

And it was all because she wanted a refund of about $15, authorities say.

It is not yet known who shot the video of the encounter.

