Crime Stoppers credits cash, easy app for increase in crime tips

See something, say something.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers' app is letting people stay anonymous while allowing their tips to pay off in more ways than one, the group's president says.

"So if it's a homicide investigation and it leads to an arrest in a homicide, it pays out an automatic $1,000," Reed Ebarb explained. "If it's, say, a drug tip, it's gonna be on the lower end of the scale."

"People can now download the P3 Tips app and immediately delete it after they give us that information, which allows them to remain anonymous the whole time," he added.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit funded by court fees and donations.

In 2016, it dished out more than $13,000 in rewards to anonymous tipsters.

In 2017, that number shot up to more than $18,000.

"We have taken in so many more tips that have led to an arrest," Ebarb said. "We've given investigators more information that has helped them close cases and, in some cases, broke a particular robbery/murder wide open."

Cashing in on those tips is as easy as counting your money, he said.

"P3 tips will send you a message that says 'Hey, your information led to an arrest; and so here is your tip ID and we need you to go to this bank between such and such day and such and such day.'

"And you just go there and give them your TIP ID and you will remain completely anonymous."

Since the app is controlled by a third party and since its users are anonymous, Ebarb said, there is no way anyone with viable information can be asked to appear in court.

In 2017, there was more than $3,000 worth of tips left unclaimed.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.