Robinson's Rescue hosting Pooches on the Patio event

On Tuesday, people will be able to enjoy French food and help Robinson's Rescue.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Robinson's Rescue will host the Pooches on the Patio event at La Madeleine.

A portion of the proceeds from La Madeleine will be donated to the rescue.

Stella and Dot will also be on the patio to sell their jewelry and accessories. They will donate 100% of their proceeds to Robinson's Rescue.

Camp Bow Wow in Shreveport has also donated a door prize for one lucky attendee.

La Madeleine is a French Bakery and Cafe located at 6871 Fern Ave., Shreveport, LA 71105.

Robinson's Rescue's mission is to bring an end to pet homelessness.

A few showers and storms will be around the ArkLatTex Tuesday afternoon, so a shower or storm could impact Pooches on the Patio. However, the shower and storms will not be widespread.

Temperature-wise, it's going to be very warm. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s and into the 70s Tuesday evening.

