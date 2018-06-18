Texarkana resident is man who drowned in Lake O' the Pines

Devinson Sergio, 38, of Texarkana, Ark., drowned in the Hurricane Creek area of Lake O' the Pines the evening of June 16, authorities say. (Source: lakeothepines.org)

Authorities have identified the man who drowned over the weekend in an East Texas.

He is 38-year-old Devinson Sergio, of Texarkana, Ark

Texas Parks & Wildlife agents were notified about 5 p.m. Saturday about a possible drowning in the Hurricane Creek area of Lake O' the Pines.

Sergio's body was found in about 25 feet of water and recovered about an hour later.

He may have been swimming with a group of people when he went under, authorities have said.

His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Sergio's death marks the third drowning this year in Lake O' the Pines.

