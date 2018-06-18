Man falls through window while trying to escape gunfire

An attempted shooting sent a man to a Shreveport hospital about midday Monday.

But police say it was glass, not bullets, that caused the man's injuries.

Officers investigating reports of gunfire just after noon at Hearne Avenue at DeSoto Street found 28-year-old Christopher Moran bleeding from multiple sites on his body.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Moran and 21-year-old Tony R. Brown, of the 2800 block of DeSoto Street, were arguing when Brown allegedly fired a handgun at least three times at Moran.

Moran was hurt when he fell through a window at a residence while trying to flee, authorities said.

Brown was arrested at 12:20 p.m. and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:46 p.m. on one count of illegal use of a weapon.

He also was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with wearing his pants below his waist in public.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.