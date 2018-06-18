Sewerage main break causes raw sewage to pump near Youree Dr.

Crews with the Water and Sewerage department are working to get a pumping station online that is causing raw sewerage to spill out near Youree Drive. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Crews with the Water and Sewerage Department are working to get a pumping station online that is causing raw sewerage to spill out near Youree Drive.

Director of the department Barbara Featherston says main broke just before 11 causing sewage to pump into a drainage ditch near the intersection at Stratford Avenue.

Crews are on scene working to get the station back online and to pump the sewage out.

Traffic is not blocked in the area and the sewage is not getting into the roadway, but flowing into a nearby drainage ditch.

People around the area are complaining about a foul odor according to a KSLA News 12 crew on scene.

