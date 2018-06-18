Driver cited after Bossier City rollover crash

A driver was cited after police say they caused a rollover crash near the intersection of Barksdale Blvd. and Golden Meadow Drive late Monday morning. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

A driver was cited after police say they caused a rollover crash late Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m near the intersection of Barksdale Blvd. and Golden Meadow Drive.

Police say a red Jeep was turning left near the intersection into Jamestown Place Apartments when it went in front of a black Nissan that was southbound on Barksdale.

The vehicles collided causing the Jeep to flip over onto its top.

Police say neither driver nor the passenger in the Jeep were injured.

The driver of the Jeep that was turning left was cited for failure to yield.

The entrance of the apartment was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

