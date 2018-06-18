FIRST ALERT: Good rain chances all week

By the end of the week, many will have put a big dent in the drought. A few may even have erased the drought.

The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to throw moisture our direction, which will keep decent rain chances in the forecast through much of the work week. Even though not everyone will see rain every single day, everyone will at least have a slight chance of rain, so keep an umbrella handy this week.

By the weekend, an upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure will build over the ArkLaTex, so our rain chances will be slim at best on Saturday and Sunday.

The latest rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center shows the heaviest rainfall will likely fall across parts of East Texas, especially across parts of the Deep East Texas. A few places across East Texas could see 3.0" of rain by the end of the week.

Overall, the heaviest rainfall from the tropical disturbance will miss the ArkLaTex. Parts of the Texas Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi to Houston could see over a foot of rain by the end of the week.

Luckily, this week's rain chances will come without the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Not one parish or county in the ArkLaTex will even be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

The clouds and rain will likely keep out temperatures at bay through the middle of the work week. Even though it's not going to be cool, temperatures will struggle to hit 90 degrees, which is considered below average for this time of year.

