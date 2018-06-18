Harlem Globetrotters return to CenturyLink this fall

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the CenturyLink Center and Bossier City on Tuesday, November 27.

Ticketmaster Pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and ends July 1st at 10 p.m.

Use password: AMAZING

Tickets will be available for purchase at the CenturyLink Center Box Office July 2 at 10 a.m. and at all Ticketmaster outlets,and www.ticketmaster.com. You can also charge by phone by calling: 1-800-745-3000.

Would you like to see the game from the Globetrotters' Bench? Price includes one seat on the bench team, backstage meet & great with photo/autograph opportunity, replica jersey, Tour program, Sharpie/lanyard (merchandise items are distributed upon arrival).

To learn more call 800-641-4667.

