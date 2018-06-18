Dog found in Natchitoches abused, malnourished

Natchitoches police are searching for anyone with information about a dog that was found abused and malnourished. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department via Facebook)

The dog was found near Parkway Drive and Paula Lane in East Natchitoches on June 11.

Police say the one-year-old pit-bull mix was very thin and had injuries to her face and head.

She was taken to a veterinarian where it was determined the injuries to her face were burns.

Natchitoches Animal Control Officers are asking for the public’s help to find the dog’s owner and or suspects in the animal cruelty case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Natchitoches Animal Shelter at 318-357-3885 or NPD at 318-352-8101.

