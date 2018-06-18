Audit reveals "lack of controls" over outstanding balances at LSUS

For two years, Louisiana State University at Shreveport allowed students to enroll in college even if they owed money from the prior semester and don't have a payment plan. Starting this fall, the university will change its policy by putting registration holds on such accounts.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released its findings Monday morning. Click here for the full report.

According to the auditor, LSU-S had "lack of controls over outstanding student account balances."

The university agreed with the finding and issued a response. Part of that response is to implement registration holds before the Spring 2019 registration period.

The audit also shows some signs of positive growth for the university. The audit shows that total revenues now outpace total expenses by several millions of dollars. Student enrollment has also accelerated since 2014. As of 2017, there were approximately 2,000 more students enrolled in the university. The revenues increased mostly from tuition and fees.

Read about the university's response to each finding below.

