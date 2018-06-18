Audit reveals "lack of controls" over outstanding balances at LSUS

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.More >>
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.More >>
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.More >>
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.More >>
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.More >>
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.More >>
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
The mash-up of President Trump and a crying child makes the immigration debate personal.More >>
The mash-up of President Trump and a crying child makes the immigration debate personal.More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.More >>