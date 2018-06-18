Family escapes fire thanks to smoke detectors

A Shreveport family was able to escape a house fire in the 7100 block of Bobtail Drive when their smoke detectors alerted them early Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport family was able to escape a house fire when their smoke detectors alerted them early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Bobtail Drive.

Crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the single-story brick veneer home when they got there.

The homeowner told firefighters the smoke detectors alerted them and they were able to safely get out before crews arrived.

It took about 20 firefighters more than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

