SFD: Arson suspected in house fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating a possible arson after a house went up in flames Sunday night.

Crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house in the 3200 block of Penick Street just after 10 p.m.

Firefighters say the house had working utilities but appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the house had moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters believe it could be arson.

This was the second suspected arson on Sunday and the fifth fire overall for the day.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.