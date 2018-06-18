Armed gunmen steal man's car

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport man is without his car after three men armed with a gun took it late Sunday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.

Police say the three men pushed the victim's door open to his apartment and took some of his property and car keys at gunpoint.

The three men, described as wearing masks and all black, took off in the victim's black Chrysler 200.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

