Armed gunmen steal man's car

Posted: Wednesday, June 20 2018 3:17 PM EDT 2018-06-20 19:17:51 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT 2018-06-21 02:43:27 GMT No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body. (Source: KDKA/CNN)
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.
More >>
Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.
More >> Posted: Thursday, June 21 2018 8:40 AM EDT 2018-06-21 12:40:30 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 21 2018 9:43 AM EDT 2018-06-21 13:43:14 GMT Williams, 22, is charged with first degree murder, grand theft motor of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license. (Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office)
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.
More >>
Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was shot dead on June 18 outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, FL.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:08 PM EDT 2018-06-21 02:08:19 GMT One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process. Source: KMTV Facebook
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.
More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.
More >> Posted: Thursday, June 21 2018 4:14 AM EDT 2018-06-21 08:14:14 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 21 2018 4:33 AM EDT 2018-06-21 08:33:54 GMT
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.
More >>
Police don't know where the remains came from, how old they are, who may have left them or why.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 20 2018 7:22 PM EDT 2018-06-20 23:22:18 GMT Although Terrell Johnson told reporters he was guilty as he was being walked into the courthouse, that's not a formal plea and not part of any official record. (Photo source: WLOX)
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.
More >>
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:59 PM EDT 2018-06-20 02:59:31 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:12 PM EDT 2018-06-20 03:12:26 GMT Alonso Luna struggled to tell another passenger to get the incident on video before she was forced out of the vehicle. (Source: CNN)
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.
More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.
More >> Posted: Thursday, June 21 2018 10:32 AM EDT 2018-06-21 14:32:03 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 21 2018 12:03 PM EDT 2018-06-21 16:03:39 GMT (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
More >>
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
More >> Posted: Thursday, June 21 2018 11:24 AM EDT 2018-06-21 15:24:07 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 21 2018 11:37 AM EDT 2018-06-21 15:37:41 GMT
The mash-up of President Trump and a crying child makes the immigration debate personal.
More >>
The mash-up of President Trump and a crying child makes the immigration debate personal.
More >> Posted: Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT 2018-06-21 15:47:43 GMT (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child... A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds. More >> A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds. More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 20 2018 6:04 PM EDT 2018-06-20 22:04:07 GMT Source: WMBF News
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
More >>
A man suffered a double leg amputation after being hit by a boat propeller Tuesday afternoon in the water near Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
More >>