Authorities identify Shreveport resident as man who died in wreck on Wallace Lake Road

The person killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Wallace Lake Road is a Shreveport man, authorities say.

The Caddo coroner's office has identified him as 48-year-old Kevin Scott Foster.

He lost control of his vehicle, which then ran off the roadway, in the area of Flournoy Lucas Road about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Foster was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

