Authorities identify Shreveport resident as man who died in wreck on Wallace Lake Road

Kevin Scott Foster, 48, of Shreveport, was driving on Wallace Lake Road when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to run off the roadway, in the area of Flournoy Lucas Road about 1:40 a.m. June 17, authorities said. (Source: Google Maps)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
The person killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Wallace Lake Road is a Shreveport man, authorities say.
The Caddo coroner's office has identified him as 48-year-old Kevin Scott Foster.
He lost control of his vehicle, which then ran off the roadway, in the area of Flournoy Lucas Road about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Foster was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
