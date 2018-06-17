Man walks 150 miles to spread faith, prayer

A Bossier City man completed the mission trip of a lifetime in Northwest Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Tony Thornton, a member of First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, walked 21 miles each day for the past seven days.

Along his walks, he's interacted with folks from all walks of life and prayed for anything they requested.

"I'm sitting in church one Sunday and go, 'you don't have to go 1,000 miles or 5,000 miles away, there's a mission right here," said Thornton. "I just decided to walk 21 miles a day for seven days, just praying for people and over the neighborhoods."

Thornton said he never planned an exact route, rather, he said he let the Lord guide him on his daily adventures.

"When you get out of your comfort zone, that when's growth happens," said Thornton. "I'm generally not one to talk to somebody."

Thornton said his week-long journey has changed his worldview and outlook on life.

"The great tragedy of the world is not unanswered prayer, it's un-offered prayer," said Thornton. "I think so many people may never be acknowledged as a person, so the power of a conversation shows that you care."

Thornton believes there's nothing stronger than the power of prayer.

"You just see how powerful and how much hurting is in the world and something as simple as talking to someone is all you need to do," said Thornton. "It's that simple and we complicate it."

Thornton said he hopes more people will find time to stop and just say 'hello' to people they meet on a daily basis.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.