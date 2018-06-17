Fire damages 2 homes, vehicle

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a blaze at a house in the 4900 block of Durham Place that damaged two homes and a vehicle Sunday night. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a blaze that damaged two homes and a vehicle Sunday night.

The fire started around 8:45 p.m. at a house in the 4900 block of Durham Place.

Firefighters say smoke and flames were coming from the front of the house when they arrived.

A woman who lived at the home was able to get out safely.

The flames spread from the front of the house to a vehicle in the driveway and also the house next door.

A woman who was in the home next door was able to get out safely.

The two women were checked out by medics at the scene, but neither was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

