Firefighter injured battling vacant house fire

A Shreveport firefighter was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being injured battling a vacant house fire.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of West 79th Street.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the single-story house.

There were no working utilities on at the house.

Firefighters say the blaze was under control by 3:49 a.m.

The firefighter who was injured was taken to a Shreveport hospital for evaluation and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

