The reason behind all the rain chances this week

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is increasing our rain chances this week. A southeasterly flow continues to bring in this moisture. With increased cloud cover, temperatures will be staying below average through Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is saying there is only a 20% chance of this disturbance forming into a tropical depression or storm.

Why so many rain chances this week? This tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico combined with SE winds continue to bring in lots of moisture to the ArkLaTex. Increases cloud cover from this will cause below average temperatures through Thursday #LAwx pic.twitter.com/SOSwTFP62l — Kalie Pluchel (@KaliePluchelWX) June 17, 2018

Scattered rain and storms are possible all day, but higher chances in the afternoon for Monday. We could see some heavier pockets of rain with lightning and thunder, but no severe weather expected. Scattered rain could move into the ArkLaTex as early as noon.

This will become more widespread by 4 p.m., give yourself a few extra minutes for your evening commute.

Scattered rain as we head towards 7 p.m. Rain will be moving generally from Southeast to Northwest.

Tuesday will have some scattered chances for rain in the afternoon in evening. Rain could move in as early at 8 a.m.

Scattered rain continues for the lunch hour and throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of an afternoon storm or two is possible throughout the afternoon starting at noon.

More widespread by 3 p.m., there could be a few heavier pockets of rain.

This will also continue through 8 p.m. Rainfall totals could increase for southeastern Texas at this point.

The official start of summer is Thursday and there will be scattered storms possible all day. Some showers and storms will linger from Wednesday into the morning hours. There could be some storms in the rain.

This continues into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall totals between now and then look to be between 0.50-1.00". Isolated places could get over one inch.

Due to increased cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will stay below average most of the week. Humidity levels will drop as well.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.