Firefighters suspect arson in house fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened around 05:30 Sunday morning on East 73rd Street.

Upon arrival fire crews reported light smoke showing.

This situation took 25 firefighters to control the fire in approximately six minutes.

No one was injured in the fire. 

