Body found in Lake O' the Pines

Tragedy hits an Ark-La-Tex lake today after a man drowned in Lake O' the Pines waters.

Around 5 o'clock Saturday afternoon Texas Game and Fish Officers were notified of a possible drowning on the Lake O' the Pines in The Hurricane Creek area.

Captain Shawn Hervey with Texas Game and Fish said it took officers about an hour to recover the body of a 38-year-old man from 25 feet of water.

Captain Hervey says the may have been swimming with a group of people and he went under.

The recovered body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

The victims identify has not been released. Hervey said this is the third drowning in the lake since January.

