Mowing across America, a cut above the rest

There’s nothing really glamorous about mowing a lawn, but for Rodney Smith Junior, this job is a Holy calling.

“God has put me here for a reason. I’ve learned this whole mission is purpose,” Smith says.

Rodney has made it his mission to travel the county, and mow the lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veteran, for not a single penny.

“I see so many of them that wish this service was in their community full time,” he says.

Today, his calling hits close to home.

“We came to Shreveport to spread some love. It’s renewed my faith in mankind,” says Rodney.

Marsha McDougal has lived in her Bossier City home for close to 50 years.

“I have normally all my life done the yard work, I’m just physically unable to push my mower anymore,” she said.

Too weak to work, Rodney has found his way to Marsha’s untamed yard.

“Usually everybody’s got their hand out. Pay me, pay me, pay me. Nobody helps anyone for free anymore. I just want to thank him from the bottom of my heart for helping me,” says McDougal.

Rodney says you don’t have to travel across America to make a lasting difference in your community. He says just being neighborly more often, saying hello, is often all you really need to do.

“There’s so many different ways to make a difference. If somebody needs help, bringing in the groceries, help them out. I have simply decided to pick a lawnmower to make a difference with.”

Marsha says giving back to the community starts with clipping our expectations.

“Help other people when they need the help without expecting anything in return,” she says.

It’s a chore we ignore, but for Rodney, it’s a selfless lifestyle.

“I’m all done. I appreciate it so much. You take care. Glad I could help you out,” says Smith.

There’s a reason he’s a cut above the rest.

