Woman killed in fatal crash, CPSO investigating

A California woman has died following a crash on Friday in Caddo Parish.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the elderly woman was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer southbound in the 9900 block of US Hwy 79 when her vehicle crossed over in the path of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Peterbilt tractor truck was traveling northbound and was unable to avoid the crash.

She was treated on scene by firefighters before being sent to a Shreveport hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Attempts are being made to notify the woman's family. The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff's Patrol Division.

