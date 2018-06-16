Webster Parish Police Jury announces text notification system

Residents in Webster Parish will soon have a new way to keep on top of updates in their area.

By texting WEBSTERINFO to 888777 or by visiting www.nixle.com, you'll start receiving alerts.

Residents will receive alerts, advisories and community information, according to a Facebook post.

When signing up on www.nixle.com, enter your zip code and select Webster Parish public info.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.