3 arrested on drug charges in Shreveport

A joint operation between Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Sheriff's Office has landed three men behind bars.
On Friday, June 15, Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Lister Street. The warrant was issued in a response to complaints involving drug sales and other illegal activity, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found marijuana plant, marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and multiple glass smoking pipes.
Three men inside the home were charged and arrested for their alleged roles in the incident:
Stacee Roberts, 50, manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a Shreveport City Marshal arrest warrant.
Franklin Monroe, 31, possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Keith Harris, 46, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, June 21 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:32:03 GMT
Thursday, June 21 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:46:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
Thursday, June 21 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:21:45 GMT
Thursday, June 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:47:43 GMT
(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>