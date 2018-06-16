3 arrested on drug charges in Shreveport

A joint operation between Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Sheriff's Office has landed three men behind bars.

On Friday, June 15, Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Lister Street. The warrant was issued in a response to complaints involving drug sales and other illegal activity, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found marijuana plant, marijuana, methamphetamine, digital scales and multiple glass smoking pipes.

Three men inside the home were charged and arrested for their alleged roles in the incident:

Stacee Roberts , 50, manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a Shreveport City Marshal arrest warrant.

Franklin Monroe , 31, possession with Intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Keith Harris, 46, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

