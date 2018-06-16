Man who aims to mow in all 50 states is coming to Shreveport

The Alabama man who is on a mission to mow lawns for free in all 50 states will be in Shreveport on Saturday morning.

So it’s just me traveling to all 50 states in my car with these 3 guys . Their names are Snap, Mow and Blow. @BriggsStratton the worlds largest makers in small lawn mower engines who have been big supports of the movement since day one supplied me with them ?? . All 3 r beast ! pic.twitter.com/knnHYmm54r — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 16, 2018

A recent post on his Facebook page says he particularly wants to help "anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed ... ."

