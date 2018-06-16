Man who aims to mow in all 50 states is coming to Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man who aims to mow in all 50 states is coming to Shreveport

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Alabama man who is on a mission to mow lawns for free in all 50 states will be in Shreveport on Saturday morning.

A recent post on his Facebook page says he particularly wants to help "anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed ... ."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly