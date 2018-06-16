LaDOTD opens new ramps along I-49, I-220 in Caddo

The Louisiana highway department this week announced the opening of some new ramps along Interstates 49 and 220 in Caddo Parish.

And Twin Blends Photography is giving viewers a unique perspective on the progress.

The ramp openings are part of Segment K2 of the I-49 project under construction in the Shreveport area, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

Newly open to through traffic are the:

westbound ramp from I-220 to northbound I-49

westbound ramp to I-220 from southbound I-49

southbound on-ramp to I-49 from Louisiana Highway 1 (North Market Street)

northbound I-49 exit onto Louisiana Highway 3194 (Martin Luther King Blvd.)

The $142 million project, along with the adjacent Segment J and Segment K1 projects totaling $86.4 million, closes another gap in the I-49 corridor in Northwest Louisiana and creates a brand-new interstate interchange with I-220, the highway department reports.

Still under construction and not yet open to traffic are the I-49 flyover ramps, according to LaDOTD.

"As part of the project, the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-220 within the project limits are being completely reconstructed," the highway department says. "The westbound lanes are complete, and work is currently progressing to rebuild the eastbound lanes."



The remainder of the project is expected to be completed sometime late this summer or early this fall, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.