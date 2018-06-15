EDITORIAL: We here at KSLA love to cover The Good Stuff

This week, KSLA and broadcasters across the country posted stories with the hashtag #BroadcastGood to show the great things happening in local communities and how broadcasters are working to support these organizations.

I have received many emails asking us to cover more positive stories on KSLA.

I want you to know we have been listening.

Doug Warner started a series titled The Good Stuff.

On Monday’s at 10 p.m., he will profile special and often remarkable stories about people right here in the ArkLaTex.

If you missed his latest story, you can see it by clicking here or check out Doug Warner’s KSLA Facebook page.

And if you know of something good happening, email me.

We love covering The Good Stuff.

