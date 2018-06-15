Project Swim for summer 2018

This summer The City of Shreveport will offer free swimming lessons through Project Swim.

Registration begins Monday, June 18 at Rock Solid on 718 Professional Drive North and between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. individuals can sign up in person.

This will make the eighth year for the free swim program, which started in 2011 after the tragic 2010 Red River drowning that took the life of six Shreveport teenagers.

The City of Shreveport, through SPAR, has partnered with Rock Solid to provide the swim lessons.

“We are glad to be able to continue this program and offer swim lessons that will help young people safely navigate the water this summer,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Project Swim is funded through a grant from the Fannie & John Hertz Foundation.

Swimming lessons begin June 25 at all SPAR pools and multiple time slots are available.

Each session includes five, 70-minute lessons for any age.

Registration is required and is conducted on a first-come, first -served basis and preference will be given to Shreveport residents.

For questions about the program, call Rock Solid at 318-779-1451.

