Officer, armed with floor mop, catches suspect at train station

Texarkana, Ark., police Officer Dillon Wade Gardner escorts the critter away from Amtrak customers. "The possum did not resist and complied with being relocated to a safer location." (Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)

A Texarkana, Ark., police officer had an unusual start to his workday Friday morning.

It was about 7:30 a.m., just after roll call and before loading his patrol car, when people yelled for help with a disturbance at the Amtrak station right across the street from the Police Department in the 100 block of East Front Street.

What happened next is best explained by the officer, Dillon Wade Gardner, who provided the following account:

"I rushed over in attempt to help when I quickly discovered they were being harassed by an unwelcomed visitor.

"I made contact with the visitor, a small possum, and stopped its advances.

"I knew Animal Control was currently busy, so I took an extended duster (floor mop) and escorted the possum away from the customers in the most humane way possible.

"The possum did not resist and complied with being relocated to a safer location.

"Both parties were separated and no one was hurt."

Animal Control personnel were notified and arrived shortly after to evaluate the possum.

"He was fine, just still a little sleepy as it was 7:30 in the morning," Gardner said.

