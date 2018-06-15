SporTran unveils new facility at Southwest Transit Hub

SporTran is hoping to garner fresh rider feedback since overhauling the new system in November 2017. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The City of Shreveport celebrated the opening of a new SporTran facility this week at the Southwest Transit Hub.

The ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Friday afternoon at the Southwest Transit Hub, 6805 St. Vincent Ave.

“The Southwest Transit Hub is part of the expanded bus services we offer with routes that have improved arrival times and get passengers to their destinations faster,” Mayor Ollie Tyler says in a news release. “We are very excited to open this new facility for our citizens, as it will also provide additional police presence in that community.”

According to officials, the new Southwest building will offer public restrooms for riders, a break room for bus drivers and an office for the Shreveport Police Department's Community Policing officers.

“We are glad to offer our passengers and drivers a new experience with this new facility,” said Dinero Washington, Chief Executive Officer of SporTran.

The new SporTran Intermodal Terminal opened in 2017. The number of routes grew from 17 in the daytime to 26. At night, routes grew from five to 14. Some bus stops were removed and new stops were added.

