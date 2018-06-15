Left lane cleared on I-20 west in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Left lane cleared on I-20 west in Shreveport

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The left lane is no longer blocked on Interstate 20 west near downtown Shreveport.

A stalled vehicle was in the way of traffic.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly