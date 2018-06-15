Arrest made over slaying of man found dead near motorcycle in Haughton

A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>