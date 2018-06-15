Arrest made over slaying of man found dead near motorcycle in Haughton

Richard Allen McLendon, 54, of the 500 block of Parker Road in Haughton, as seen when he was booked on a drug-related charge in November 2016. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier Parish man is accused of killing a Shreveport man found dead Friday morning in Haughton.

Richard Allen McLendon, 54, of the 500 block of Parker Road in Haughton, was arrested Friday evening on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

McLendon is suspected of fatally shooting 61-year-old Steven J. Beaird, of Walker Road in Shreveport.

Beaird was found shot to death next to a motorcycle in the 600 block of Parker Road, according to Deputy Rod White.

Witnesses say two men were coming down the road on motorcycles when shots rang out. They saw one motorcycle leave the scene.

McLendon was taken into custody at 4 p.m. Friday at a residence in Caddo Parish.

He also is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McLendon was taken to Caddo Correctional Center then transferred to the Bossier sheriff’s detectives’ office and then Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

