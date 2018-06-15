Jeff: Rain, lower temperatures expected during the weekend into next week

Higher rain chances and lower temperatures remain in the forecast as we wrap up the weekend and head into next week.

Some drought relief is possible in some parts of the ArkLaTex. Until then we'll see more of the same...heat, humidity and only spotty rain.

It may not be a drought buster, but widespread 1-2" rain amounts may put a dent in it. I'll show you when to expect most of this to fall in your forecast on KSLA News 12 at 10pm! Get the forecast anytime here >> https://t.co/54ypKUPNeM pic.twitter.com/J3qku6pOuH — KSLA First Alert Weather (@KSLAWeather) June 15, 2018

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the low to mid-90s.

A few random showers and storms will pop-up in the afternoon heat. Heavy downpours are the main concern.

The weekend starts with highs in the low to mid-90s and a handful of afternoon storms Saturday.

By Sunday some tropical moisture will begin to work into the area. Showers and storms are expected to be more widespread than in previous days, especially for areas south of I-20. Temperatures will begin to edge back slightly with highs around 90.

Our best chance of rain comes in on Monday with widespread showers and storms looking likely. Some heavy rain is possible at times.

The increased clouds and rain coverage will hold temperatures down. Highs will only reach the mid-80s in most spots.

Rain chances will begin going back down on Tuesday and for the second half of the week only hit and miss showers and storms are expected. We'll be in the mid to upper 80s for highs on Tuesday, but expect lower 90s to return for the remainder of the week.

