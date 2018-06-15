Caddo Parish firefighters extinguish early morning blaze

Two people have no home to return to following an early morning fire and crews were working to extinguish the blaze hours later.

Crews with Caddo Fire District 1, Caddo Fire District responded with mutual aid from Caddo Fire District 4 and Shreveport Fire Department engine 12 just after midnight to a house fire in the 7100 block of Flournoy Lucas Road between Pinkarde Road and Winderweedle Road in the parish.

The home was gutted by fire.

One dog was possibly killed in the fire.

Crews were still putting out hot spots an hour after arriving.

