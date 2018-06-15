Caddo unveils Project CAM to keep tabs on parish projects

The cameras are operating 24/7 and can be viewed directly from the Caddo Parish website (Source: Caddo Parish)

Caddo officials are working to be "open and more transparent" when it comes to Public Works projects in the parish.

On Tuesday, they announced Project CAM, placing live streaming cameras at construction sites that can be viewed 24/7.

“We are excited to introduce Project CAM to our residents to allow our construction efforts to be open and more transparent,” said Robert Glass, Caddo Parish Director of Public Works.

“We hope that providing real-time access to these projects provides a snapshot into the work that goes into supporting our 800 miles of Parish roadway and 166 bridge and drainage infrastructures."

Currently, Project CAM is overseeing the $1.1 million Linwood Ave bridge reconstruction project.

The Public Works Project CAM is now live and active with access from their website.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.