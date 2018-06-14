Gov. Edwards: Sen. Kennedy's comments 'absurd'

As Louisiana lawmakers prepare to head back to Baton Rouge for another special session Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards says he feels better about the chances they will reach a compromise to solve the state's budget woes.

As Louisiana lawmakers prepare to head back to Baton Rouge for another special session Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards says he feels better about the chances they will reach a compromise to solve the state's budget woes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects a positive outcome in the third special session of the year as lawmakers work to solve the state's budget crisis (Source: Blane Skiles/KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects a positive outcome in the third special session of the year as lawmakers work to solve the state's budget crisis (Source: Blane Skiles/KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (right) responds to criticism from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy by saying it's "silly" and "stupid." (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is responding to criticism from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, with jabs of his own.

Edwards, a Democrat, used three words to describe the federal lawmaker's comments.

"Absurd, silly, stupid."

Kennedy, the junior senator from Louisiana, called for the governor to resign Monday.

While speaking on KPEL radio in Acadiana, Kennedy criticized the governor's proposed solutions for the state's financial problems.

Kennedy suggested that Edwards let Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, take over.

Nungesser, however, has supported the governor's plan to fund the budget.

Edwards fired back Thursday.

"He's always out for a sound bite. He's not a serious legislator. He hasn't passed a single bill in two years," Edwards chided.

Kennedy has sponsored 16 bills since being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. None has passed the Senate. He has co-sponsored another 131 bills, 12 of which have become law.

Louisiana faces an ongoing budget crisis as $1.4 billion in temporary taxes are set to expire at the end of the month.

The state general fund is $507 million short of funding the budget that is set to take effect July 1, according to lawmakers.

The Legislature will convene a special session Monday for lawmakers' final attempt at a compromise on how to come up with that money.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.