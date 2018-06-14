Shreveport police add 19 new officers to department

There's a new group of Shreveport police officers ready for patrol. With polished boots and crisp uniforms, 19 men and women graduated as part of Class 78 at a ceremony held Thursday, June 14 at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum.

Mayor Ollie Tyler and Deputy Chief Bill Goodin delivered "words of encouragement to take with them as they embark on their new journey" according to a Facebook post.

The Class 78 graduates are: Tyler Asher, Parrish Bernard, Loy W Berry Jr, Jason Booze, Stephen Carrington, Rodrick Carter, Johnny Clinton, Domonique Dinkins, Christopher Ferguson, Maria Gardner, Sha’Qeya Holmes, D’Marea Johnson, Cory Jones, Joshua Mitchell, Trevion Morris, Mark Ordoyne, JaCory Randall, Nicholas Rowell, and DeLandro Washington.

Also taking part in Thursday's ceremony were graduates Michael Henry from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and Christopher Johnson from the Desoto Parish District Attorney’s Office.

