Raycom launches InvestigateTV app on Roku

Raycom Media, the parent company of KSLA, announced the launch of InvestigateTV, an innovative over-the-top app designed to deliver quality, impactful on-demand journalism content.

Raycom Media President & CEO Pat LaPlatney made the announcement June 14 at the annual Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in Orlando, FL.

"We know viewers are interested in meaningful investigations that dig deeper into issues they face in their everyday lives," LaPlatney said. "We are thrilled to offer InvestigateTV, a place to highlight the tremendous efforts of our Raycom Media National Investigative Unit and our outstanding content partners. This gives us the ability to aggregate investigative materials, including stories that our local stations generate. Then it is bundled into one easy on-demand viewing experience."

InvestigateTV is the result of a dynamic collaboration involving broadcasters, a nonprofit newsroom and a top journalism school, all invested in the importance of investigative work. It is available right now on Roku and will be released to other digital streaming services soon.

InvestigateTV highlights in-depth stories that matter most to viewers. Raycom Media Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik says the InvestigateTV team is both a watchdog and a resource for consumers.



“We hold public officials accountable. Stories from Raycom Media's award-winning journalists and partners focus on government corruption, corporate greed, and healthcare,” said Zurik. “Our consumer focused journalism gives viewers practical tips to save money on everything from cable bills to prescriptions.”

Viewers can search “InvestigateTV” to find the app on Roku devices. InvestigateTV will be added to Amazon Fire and Apple TV later this year.

InvestigateTV is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and more information can be found on InvestigateTV.com.

Copyright 2018 WVUE/ KSLA. All rights reserved.