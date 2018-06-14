Man charged with attempted murder, armed robbery charge

A man is in custody after being accused of robbing and shooting two others in late May.

Timonezelle Williams, 22, is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on May 30 two Shreveport police officers responded to reports of gunshots near the corner of Alabama Avenue and West Jordan Street, according to a news release. Officers made contact with two men that said they were robbed by two men with guns in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

One of the men in the Tahoe fired several shots at the men before fleeing the scene. Luckily, no one was injured..

Investigators with SPD's Tactical Robbery Unit were able to identify Williams as a suspect.

On June 13, he was spotted in a black Chevrolet Tahoe near Portland Avenue and Stonewall Street.

He was taken into custody. Following interviews, he was booked into Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.