Marshall city officials to vote on funding new animal shelter

Marshall City leaders will meet on Thursday evening to decide the fate of possibly opening a new animal shelter.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Marshall City Hall, 401 S. Alamo.

Officials have already approved plans for a bigger facility. However, they need to decide how it will get its funding.

The two ways it could receive funds are through a bond issue or certificates of obligation.

