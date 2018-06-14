Marshall city officials to vote on funding new animal shelter - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marshall city officials to vote on funding new animal shelter

(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

Marshall City leaders will meet on Thursday evening to decide the fate of possibly opening a new animal shelter.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Marshall City Hall, 401 S. Alamo.

Officials have already approved plans for a bigger facility. However, they need to decide how it will get its funding.

The two ways it could receive funds are through a bond issue or certificates of obligation.

