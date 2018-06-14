Shreveport police working to identify man accused of aggravated assault

Shreveport police are hoping someone will be able to identify a man responsible for pulling a gun on another man and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road at a convenience store.

Officers spoke to a man who said that he was pumping gas when an unknown man approached him in a black minivan, pointed a gun at him and told him to "give him that."

The victim then told police he was frightened and jumped into his vehicle, and the black minivan sped away.

Officers found the black minivan believed to be the same one, and while attempting to perform a traffic stop, it sped off again with officers in pursuit.

The man believed to be involved in the assault eventually stopped and left the vehicle on foot, evading police.

It was found out later that the van was stolen.

Investigators were able to get a photo of the suspect from the convenience store's surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.