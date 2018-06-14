Natchitoches Parish School Board to close Cloutierville school

School Board members of Natchitoches Parish have voted to closed Cloutierville Elementary and Middle School for the upcoming school year.

Out of 11 of the member voting, 5 were against closing the school for the 2018-2019 year.

The special meeting began at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Natchitoches Parish School Board office, 310 Royal Street.

According to officials, if the school would close, the district would save $1.4 million dollars.

Board President Michael Hilton says the fall 2018 enrollment for the entire school could be less than 100 students, equaling about $14,000 per student.

The meeting was initially postponed so officials could gather and distribute more information on what the closure would mean for the school district.

As of now, it is unclear what will happen to the schools after the upcoming school year is up.

Discussions were held to close the school in summer 2017.

