Coroner IDs man who died in residential fire in Shreveport

The Caddo coroner's office has released the name of the man who died in a fire in his mobile home Wednesday night.

He is 74-year-old Paul Dean.

The blaze that happened in a mobile home park just off Mansfield Road was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Flames were coming out of every side of the dwelling when the firefighters arrived at the residence on Skyline Circle in Givens Mobile Home Park.

They found the Dean in the rear of the mobile home.

Neighbors were the ones who reported the blaze.

"We had a report from them that they were doing their best trying to get to him," Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said.

"One was even using a water hose on the home and trying to knock on the doors and windows to try to get him out."

That fire is one of three reported within hours in Shreveport.

Shreveport Fire Department also had 10 units on a fire on Hollyhock between Rosewood and Ferndale lanes, dispatch records show.

That fire was reported at 9:47 p.m.

And a vacant house on Willis between Hill and Hazel streets was destroyed by a blaze reported at 11:13 p.m.

