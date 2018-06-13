There's now a clearer idea of when Hobby Lobby will open

The redevelopment of the former "Marshall Mall" will lead to new jobs at "Marshall Place" in east Texas.

Marshall Mall will be renamed "Marshall Place" and will soon be home to Hobby Lobby and Ollie's Bargain Barn (Source: Google Maps)

"Marshall Place" home to new jobs in East Texas

Marshall Place - the former Marshall Mall in Marshall, Texas - soon will be home to a Hobby Lobby store. An Ollie's Bargain Barn Outlet, which opened a store June 13 in Bossier City, also is planned. (Source: KSLA News 12)

There's now a clearer picture of when the ArkLaTex's newest Hobby Lobby is expected to open.

The Oklahoma-based chain of craft and home decor stores announced plans in April for a location in Marshall, Texas.

Now comes word that it is expected to open in Marshall Place - the former Marshall Mall - in early August, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce reports.

The retailer already has three stores in the ArkLaTex, one each in Bossier City, Shreveport and Texarkana.

Construction is underway on a 48,000-square-foot building at East Pinecrest Drive at East End Boulevard South in Marshall.

The new East Texas store will mean about 35 to 50 jobs with hourly pay of $15.70 for full-time positions and $10.45 for part-time posts, according to the chamber of commerce.

In April, the city also announced that an Ollie's Bargain Barn Outlet would be opening in the mall as well.

In neighboring Louisiana, people lined up early Wednesday in hopes of finding a deal at that state's first Ollie's location.

The bargain store opened Wednesday morning near the former Kmart store on East Texas Street in Bossier City.

And while on the subject of new stores, Five Below says it plans to open its store in Shreveport's Eastgate Shopping Center on June 22.

