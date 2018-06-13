Mother of slain Springhill athlete hopes 14-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult

"The things that they did to my son were not ... Kids don't do that," said Danicka Thomas-Hayes. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Family members of 17-year-old Jaylen Thomas hope the 14-year-old who has been arrested in connection with his death gets prosecuted as an adult.

The juvenile is the latest of two people to be charged with second-degree murder over the fatal shooting.

And Danicka Thomas-Hayes thinks there should be more arrests.

"The things that they did to my son were not ... Kids don't do that. ... .. We call them kids, and he's been referred to as the little boy. Little boys didn't do that.

"All things considered," she continued, "my son was being a little boy. He was being a 17-year-old little boy going to school, going to work and doing what I asked him to do."

Thomas-Hayes was among a dozen family members and and friends who surrounded the Springhill City Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon as the 14-year-old made his first court appearance.

"Because of this person and other people, my son was targeted and murdered," Thomas-Hayes alleged.

Springhill police arrested the 14-year-old Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

"We got crime lab evidence back, and it proved that there were two weapons at the scene at the crime back in November," Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd explained.

Jaylen Thomas was fatally shot in late November.

"There's not a moment that goes by in my day where I don't think about my son, what's been taken from me or what happened that night he was taken from me," Thomas-Hayes said.

Two days after his death, police arrested one of his alleged killers.

Now six months later, Thomas-Hayes finds herself thinking about what should have been.

"My son should be here. He should be getting ready to go into his senior year in high school. He should be getting his senior ring. Several things he should have been doing, and he had plans to do those things."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.