Grand jury indicts alleged Facebook Live killer, 2 others

The man accused of killing a mother of three during a standoff on Facebook Live now has been formally charged.

A Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday indicted 36-year-old Johnathan Tremaine Robinson, of Shreveport, on one count of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Close to 30 rounds were fired from a semi-automatic rifle during the 80-minute standoff April 12 with Shreveport police.

Two of those bullets hit Rannita "NuNu" Williams in her midsection, killing the 27-year-old woman.

Robinson also reportedly told investigators he was trying to kill police officers when he fired on eight members of the Police Department, wounding Officer Robert Entrekin.

Caddo's district attorney soon will decide whether to seek the death penalty against Robinson, a spokesman said.

Tuesday is the next time Robinson is due in court, this time for arraignment on the charges.

He is one of three people indicted Wednesday.

Jurors also indicted 23-year-old Kennmorria Denard Kendrick, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is suspected of fatally shooting 26-year-old Jonathan Deion Roberson just before 3 a.m. April 8 in the 7100 block of Brandtway Street in Shreveport.

Kendrick faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted as charged, the district attorney's office reports.

And the panel returned a sealed indictment Wednesday formally charging 41-year-old Eric Jerad Holden Sr., of Oil City, with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The same grand jury returned no bill against Kevin Anderson, the Shreveport police sergeant who fatally shot 38-year-old Brandon Busher during a struggle the evening of April 29 in the city's Red River District.

"The Caddo Parish district attorney would like to commend Sgt. Kevin Anderson for how he handled the incident and for his complete professionalism throughout the course of these events," says a statement from the district attorney's office.

"The district attorney would like to thank him for his full cooperation during the investigation and the grand jury proceedings."

